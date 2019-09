We have one request for the 2017 Golden Globes: Please, Hollywood Foreign Press, don't invite Ricky Gervais back next year. The British comedian took back the reigns from Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, turning what for the past three years has been a boozy, fun celebration into a bitter stew of offensiveness.It was clear almost immediately that Gervais was dipping into his same old well of nastiness. To wit: During the 2015 ceremony, we watched Jeffrey Tambor dedicate his award for Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy to the trans community . "Thank you for your courage," he said when accepting. "Thank you for your inspiration. Thank you for your patience. And thank you for letting us be part of the change." It was a powerful moment.This year, Gervais joked about the fact that Tambor, a cisgender male, wears a dress to play Transparent's Maura Pfefferman. "Every day he has to put on all those women’s clothes and the hair and makeup and let people film it," Gervais said during his opening monologue. "That takes balls. So I don’t know how he does it. I really don’t. I’ve seen his balls. They’re huge and long."There was a lot that didn’t sit right about Gervais' performance, but his insistence on making trans people the butt of his jokes was his biggest offense.He also had material about Caitlyn Jenner, who he initially called "Bruce." In the early moments of his monologue, he declared that he was going to be "nice," saying, "I’ve changed. Not as much as Bruce Jenner, obviously." Then, he made a joke about how women are bad drivers , callously referencing Jenner's involvement in a fatal car accident