For three blessed years, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the Golden Globes. They called Hollywood on its sexist crap, but never alienated the stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton. But their reign is over. This year, Ricky Gervais returns to the podium for the ceremony that airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC.Gervais hosted between 2010 and 2012, and he did not hold back — for better or for worse. The British comedian expressed no interest in being chummy with his audience. He seemed to delight in excoriating those in attendance, bringing up their sordid pasts and personal travails. In 2011, after the the worst (or best, depending on how you look at it) of Gervais' performances, Hank Stuever at The Washington Post wrote : "Are we at war with England? If not, then why have we been subjected to two years of Gervais hosting the Golden Globe Awards, witnessing a growing hostility between the British comedian and a resentful audience of celebs?" Yikes.Gervais, for his part, doesn't see what the problem was. "That stuff I did, I was shocked that people thought that was shocking," Gervais recently told The Hollywood Reporter . "Genuinely. I thought, what have I said wrong? I didn’t say anything outrageous or libelous. I didn’t say anything against broadcasting rules. It was on network television, late afternoon, it couldn’t have been that bad."So was it? Well, you decide. Here are 14 of his most outrageous lines.