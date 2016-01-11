Ricky Gervais's intro for Matt Damon started out a joke about how silly it is that the Golden Globes nominated Damon's space adventure movie, The Martian, as a comedy. Then, it took a turn.
"Our next presenter is the star of the hilarious comedy The Martian," Gervais said, rolling his eyes. Then, Gervais got on with it. "He's also the only person who Ben Affleck hasn’t been unfaithful to," he said. "Please welcome Matt Damon." The audience groaned.
In a night already full of low blows, it was another one. Damon took the stage with an uncomfortable grin on his face. "Thank you," he said, sighing.
Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced they were divorcing over the summer. Following the announcement of their split, Us Weekly reported that Affleck was involved with nanny Christine Ouzounian. In July, a representative for Affleck told Refinery29 that Us Weekly's story was "full of lies."
