Gwake is at it again. And by "Gwake" we mean Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. And by "it" we mean publicly displaying how much they like each other.
After spending time with each other's families over the holidays — and tweeting that amazing kissing GIF — the two took their PDA online again with a flirty Twitter exchange on Tuesday.
It started when Blake joked about the gossipy tabloid frenzy around the couple's dating life. "My news years resolution for 2016 was to be on the cover of every shitty ass tabloid known to man.... Whew!!! That was easy!!!!" wrote the country singer. Well, Gwen thought that was just hilarious, not to mention #adorable. "@blakeshelton your so funny and #cute" she wrote, alongside the applause emoji. The Voice coach added, "#jinx #newyearsresolution gx" — apparently, Gwen would like the gossip-mongers to lay off, too. Well, the ever-exuberant Shelton has no trouble accepting a compliment from his lady friend. "And with that it's already a great 2016!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he tweeted. Gwen replied, "eeeeekkkkkk!!!!! gx #wecoulddothisallday."
We're sure they could. But sheesh guys, you're making your followers blush!
After spending time with each other's families over the holidays — and tweeting that amazing kissing GIF — the two took their PDA online again with a flirty Twitter exchange on Tuesday.
It started when Blake joked about the gossipy tabloid frenzy around the couple's dating life. "My news years resolution for 2016 was to be on the cover of every shitty ass tabloid known to man.... Whew!!! That was easy!!!!" wrote the country singer. Well, Gwen thought that was just hilarious, not to mention #adorable. "@blakeshelton your so funny and #cute" she wrote, alongside the applause emoji. The Voice coach added, "#jinx #newyearsresolution gx" — apparently, Gwen would like the gossip-mongers to lay off, too. Well, the ever-exuberant Shelton has no trouble accepting a compliment from his lady friend. "And with that it's already a great 2016!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he tweeted. Gwen replied, "eeeeekkkkkk!!!!! gx #wecoulddothisallday."
We're sure they could. But sheesh guys, you're making your followers blush!
Advertisement
@blakeshelton your so funny and #cute 👏🏻👏🏻 #jinx #newyearsresolution gx— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) January 6, 2016
Advertisement