Kourtney Kardashian is usually the pinnacle of pulled-togetherness. But the mom of three recently admitted that she's locked in a personal struggle lately.
"I'm generally not a nervous person but I get anxious," the reality star shared in a post on her website and app. "I also get nauseated; I feel like I can't eat when it is really bad, but I force myself to stay healthy."
Kardashian also noted that since her anxiety is "always worse in the mornings," she hits the gym early in the day to take the edge off. "For me, exercise is as much about my body as it is about calming my mind," she explained.
That makes sense — physical activity is proven to help people feel better. It's great that Kourtney has found a way to keep the anxiety at bay. But is she truly communicating a healthy message to followers and fans?
In the Instagram photo publicizing her blog post on anxiety, a very thin Kourtney sits slumped on the closet floor, clad in a sports bra and black leggings. Alongside the full post, she shared another shot of herself looking incredibly fit in a sports bra and leggings, striking a pose that emphasizes her leanness.
Kourtney must have known this kind of criticism could pop up, though, because she already addressed it in the blog post. "People are very quick to judge others by appearances but you truly don't know what someone's motivation is or what is going on inside them," she wrote. Fair point.
We're not saying that she should hold back about sharing her of struggle — or her figure, for that matter. Do you, girl. However, something about these two shots does glamorize the relationship between high anxiety, disordered eating, and over-exercise. Just because Kourtney is going about it the healthy way doesn't mean that onlooking fans and followers will — and that's where things get messy.
