A Look Back At The Best Nail Moments Of 2015

We covered a lot of makeovers, products, and the year's good and bad beauty moments. But the category that that had the most surprises wasn't on our heads or faces, but our hands. Our nails, to be exact.
We saw a decrease in nail art his year, but out-of-the-box ideas for our digits are still holding on strong. We're talking nail polish in a spray can, machines that adorn our fingertips with emoji, and decals that are slightly NSFW. Ahead, we take a look back at the year in nails.
We saw a decrease in nail art his year, but out-of-the-box ideas for our digits are still holding on strong. We're talking nail polish in a spray can, machines that adorn our fingertips with emoji, and decals that are slightly NSFW. Ahead, we take a look back at the year in nails.