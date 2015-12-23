When we change up our hair, we typically text a few friends or post a photo to Instagram. But when a celebrity changes their hair, it makes headlines. Why? Because they're getting their 'dos done by the best in the biz — and the styles are usually pretty major. So what better place is there for us to get our own hair-spiration?



This year, it seemed that stars were constantly itching to transform their looks. From cuts to color, there were so many new styles on the daily that we almost got beauty whiplash. Ahead, find the celebrity hair makeovers we couldn't stop talking about — no matter how hard we tried. Let their strand switch-ups inspire your #NewYearNewDo.