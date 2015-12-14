Drake Lipstick Is The Best Lipstick, Says The World

When Tom Ford announced his Lips & Boys collection a little over a year ago, beauty editors everywhere freaked out. That excitement reached new, even more frenzied levels when he added a lipstick named after Drake to the bunch in October. And now, it looks like the rest of the world was in the same bug-out boat as us, as we just learned that the shimmering, deep-plum hue has sold out.
According to Elle, the Drake shade sold out only minutes after being released on Net-A-Porter's website today. Additionally, the color is sold out in both New York and Chicago Tom Ford boutiques, while Nordstrom doesn't even have the hue listed on its site. The lipstick is also going for up to $118 on eBay — not quite at Kylie's Lip Kit levels, but still pretty impressive.
What a time to be
alive Drake. The rapper recently became the first artist to have a diss track nominated for a Grammy, announced his foray into fashion last month, and not only managed to have one of the most respected designers in the fashion world name a lipstick after him but saw it instantly sell out.
Unless you're part of the 1%, who can include the Tom Ford Lips & Boys 50-piece collection on their wish list (it rings in at a whopping $1,950), if you're reading this it’s too late to cop the Drake lipstick now. Although you can add it to your Net-A-Porter wish list and pray to the 6 God for the best...
