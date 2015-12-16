We love awards shows — the dazzling gowns, the heartfelt speeches, the joyous after-party pictures. But these ceremonies are confined by convention. We know every category by heart, and most of the time, we even have a pretty good idea of who's going to win each one.



So, to stir up the awards season that is upon us, we've created the R29 Entertainment Awards, which honor not only the best of what Hollywood handed us this year, but also the worst. No, we don't have a red carpet or, uh, trophies of any kind, but we do have virtual backslaps that recognize all the categories that the Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press, SAG, and all the other self-congratulatory groups just can't be bothered with. Best Hair In An Action Scene? We've got that. Most Unneccesary Revival Of Dudedom? Done.



And so, without further ado, we present our inaugural series of earnest/silly/ridiculous laurels.