2015: The Year In Entertainment
Year In Entertainment 2015
Giving Up On "It" Shows
by
Molly Horan
Music
The Most 2015 Lyrics Of 2015
Daniel Brill
Dec 23, 2015
Year In Entertainment 2015
After My Dad Died, I Thought I'd Never Be Able To Look At Bruce Willis Again
Erin Donnelly
Dec 23, 2015
Pop Culture
The Most Offensive Moments Of 2015
Carolyn L. Todd
Dec 17, 2015
Pop Culture
The 2015 R29 Entertainment Awards
We love awards shows — the dazzling gowns, the heartfelt speeches, the joyous after-party pictures. But these ceremonies are confined by convention. We
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
16 Times We Felt Really Embarrassed For A Celebrity In 2015
Looking back over the last 12 months, it’s a wonder that we don’t have a permanent red mark in the middle of our foreheads. That’s how often celebs
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Pop Culture
Who Won This Year's 10 Biggest Twitter Fights?
In the good old days, vicious mudslinging between the stars happened face to face or through word of mouth. But it's 2015, and we talk more via
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
The Year In Badass Women
This year, we heard the word "badass" a lot more. Except it wasn't used to describe things like purses, dresses, or Kanye. It was used to describe women
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Pop Culture
The Most Iconic Pop Culture GIFs Of 2015
Sure, the Oxford English Dictionary voted the crying-laughing emoji — a.k.a. “Face With Tears of Joy” — the “word” of the year. That’s only
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
Here's Everything The Kardashians & Jenners Did In 2015
Hate ‘em or love ‘em, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was everywhere you looked in 2015. The family can’t help but generate headlines. They’re so
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
The Celebrity Friend Groups That Gave Us #SquadGoals In 2015
When we look back at pop culture in 2015, there’s really only one word that stands out. Squad. Any time two or more famous (or famous-adjacent) people
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
The Year In Unexpected Apologies
When you live your life in the public eye, it’s really only a matter of time before you make a mistake that millions of people will see. This is often
by
Vanessa Golembewski
