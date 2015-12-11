Hate ‘em or love ‘em, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was everywhere you looked in 2015. The family can’t help but generate headlines. They’re so ubiquitous that someone even came up with an app to remove Kardashian items from your newsfeed. It’s called #KardBlock. If you have it, you probably aren’t reading this story right now. If you don’t, congratulations, this slideshow is probably for you.
This is a family that knows how to make news and keep people talking about them. Therefore, not everything that gets published about them is necessary or relevant. For example, as we close out 2015, you probably don’t need to know that Kendall Jenner rode a hoverboard in an Instagram video. Sure, it was amusing, but when we one day write the annals of Kardashian-Jenner for our children, and our children’s children, it probably won’t make the cut of truly important items.
Ahead, you’ll find the high and low points of Caitlyn, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie’s 2015 lives — along with a few adorable photos of North West and Penelope Disick. We won’t tell anyone you clicked.
This is a family that knows how to make news and keep people talking about them. Therefore, not everything that gets published about them is necessary or relevant. For example, as we close out 2015, you probably don’t need to know that Kendall Jenner rode a hoverboard in an Instagram video. Sure, it was amusing, but when we one day write the annals of Kardashian-Jenner for our children, and our children’s children, it probably won’t make the cut of truly important items.
Ahead, you’ll find the high and low points of Caitlyn, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie’s 2015 lives — along with a few adorable photos of North West and Penelope Disick. We won’t tell anyone you clicked.