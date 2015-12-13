You Need These KimYe Holiday Sweaters In Your Life

Holiday sweaters can be polarizing — ugly, ironic, and...how do you style them? That is, when they don't have the images of America's favorite couple-to-obsess-over emblazoned on them.
But we're not shy with fashion around here, are we? Nope.
Behold: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West holiday sweaters.
Emblazoned with her Paper magazine "break the internet" cover — but with eggnog subbed in for Champagne, naturally — this sweater definitely falls into ugly-cute territory.
Yeezy's sweater shows the artist's contemplative side and shares a similar headline to Kim's: O Come All Ye Faithful. Get it? Yup, we got it. The Santa hat is dope...We think Ye would approve.
The sweaters are available at Fresh Brewed Tees — the same company that created the Drake holiday sweater — for $49.99. You can also get holiday sweaters with Donald Trump and Steph Curry... because of course you can.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
