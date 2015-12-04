Watch Adele's “Hello” Performed By Famous Movie Characters

If you haven’t gotten enough Adele — and judging by her sales, you haven’t — then you’ll love a cover that will make you laugh instead of cry.
This montage, which joins a marching band, a Korean teenager, Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Miss Piggy,The Roots, and Britney Spears in covering “Hello,” cuts together a series of dialog clips to sing a bit of the iconic song. You will probably never see another Adele cover that begins with Ali G sucking on the Queen’s finger, we’ll tell you that much.
You should also look out for Borat, Star Wars, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Rocky, The Matrix, Sesame Street, Beauty and the Beast, and a bunch more. YouTuber Matthijs Vlot is responsible for the mashup, which either indicates an abiding love for Adele or an abiding hatred for free time.
The montage even gets right the lyric “hello from the outside." Even the Times got that one wrong, printing “hello from the other side.”
Whether it’s coming out of the mouths of droids or Adele herself, the Internet just can’t get enough of “Hello.” So if you don't like this video, just wait: There's definitely another version coming soon.
This montage, which joins a marching band, a Korean teenager, Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Miss Piggy,The Roots, and Britney Spears in covering “Hello,” cuts together a series of dialog clips to sing a bit of the iconic song. You will probably never see another Adele cover that begins with Ali G sucking on the Queen’s finger, we’ll tell you that much.
You should also look out for Borat, Star Wars, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Rocky, The Matrix, Sesame Street, Beauty and the Beast, and a bunch more. YouTuber Matthijs Vlot is responsible for the mashup, which either indicates an abiding love for Adele or an abiding hatred for free time.
The montage even gets right the lyric “hello from the outside." Even the Times got that one wrong, printing “hello from the other side.”
Whether it’s coming out of the mouths of droids or Adele herself, the Internet just can’t get enough of “Hello.” So if you don't like this video, just wait: There's definitely another version coming soon.
Advertisement