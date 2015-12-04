Her newest project, Strong Looks Better Naked, has been flying off the shelves. And today, she took to Twitter to promote her book and dole out some advice in an informal Q&A hashtagged #khloekchat.
Her advice was, true to Khloe form, wide-ranging and informal. She covered everything to growing up, succeeding at your personal journey, and also dished on her favorite quotes from the book.
You have to admire the Kardashian perpetual motion machine, which has now reached a point where the members can just talk about what it’s like being a Kardashian. Their fame hinges on the fact that they are more or less completely normal except much better looking and slightly sillier than your average family.
This seems achievable because it’s based on a version of normal family life: She and her sisters are like the best version of you and you friends. We all know we can’t sing like Adele, or dance like Nicki, but we might be able to have jokes like Khloe. That’s seductive.
Her self-deprecating sense of humor and quick wit usually belongs to the gawky sister in any family lineup but Khloe doesn't fit that by any traditional definition. Make no mistake, she’s one of the smartest members of one of the smartest clans in the world.
Bottom line: She's great. Read this Q&A.
On “the best tip to females:”
.@ftsjustins Focus on YOU! Work on yourself, first and foremost!! #khloekchat pic.twitter.com/ke5Co0XCkE— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
On “advice for your journey:”
Two things.. 1: remember that it's your journey, no one else, so focus on what you want, not what other people want! https://t.co/D5FpOv3oUC— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
2: if u need support find other likeminded people to share ur journey with.Try forums, groups, or I'm always here :) https://t.co/D5FpOv3oUC— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
On her favorite quote from Strong Looks Better Naked:
.@firstkylie one of my faves... choose to win!! It's a choice, and it's yours and only yours. #khloekchat pic.twitter.com/OBxtm6SHVQ— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
On her favorite workout:
I love jumping rope, squats, lunges, planks, boxing, anything that makes me sweat! #khloekchat https://t.co/O07DpbqAop— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
On her workout songs:
Everyone asking about workout songs! I have a playlist in my book, here are a few faves! #StrongLooksBetterNaked pic.twitter.com/W2jUbql9Vv— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
On breakups:
Let it hurt, don't pretend it doesn't. Then brush yourself off, realize it's his loss, and move on up!! #khloekchat https://t.co/4qtWTWXIKo— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
When a relationship ends ur heart doesn't let go just like that. U did what u had to do for u! You'll be ok soon https://t.co/5GXXb6X0p2— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015
And don't forget to enter to win her book:
So excited to give away 150 signed copies of #StrongLooksBetterNaked! Enter to win here https://t.co/4JWmdy7q43 pic.twitter.com/Tmkedwm11H— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2015