If you needed proof that dating is hard even for the most beautiful and talented among us, Selena Gomez is here for you.
She can rock a red carpet, walk the runway, flip Los Angeles real estate, and be a veritable force to be reckoned with when it comes to both television and music. But when it comes to relationships, the multi-talented star told InStyle U.K. that dating has not been easy: "I hate it. It's hard and I'm weirded out by the idea that a guy has googled me before we meet, and that has happened." Oh, the trials of modern celebrity romance.
And while she and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber (who's made no secret of his feelings for her) have been spotted playing nice in public of late, that doesn't mean that she wants to discuss it. "It's really hard because I'm a nice person," Gomez told the magazine when asked about the media attention surrounding their past relationship. "I'm just tired of talking about it. I never intended for my life to become a tabloid story."
She wouldn't mind talking about — or potentially dating — Zayn Malik, though. When the magazine asked her about the former One Direction singer, Gomez replied, "If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding," with a sly smile. (What would Gigi Hadid say?!)
Whatever happens, the cover girl says fellow pop star Taylor Swift will be there for her — in a delightfully normal way. "People have this fantasy that we're in our underwear, having pillow fights. We just play good music — sometimes live — and eat, and hang out," Gomez explains. She credits the woman who pretty much created #SquadGoals with "show[ing] me how to make my mistakes into something great." And that, at least, sounds like one relationship worth maintaining.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
