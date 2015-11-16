It looks like Selena Gomez’s year of fresh starts isn’t over just yet. Hot on the heels of the release of her sophomore effort, Revival, the 23-year-old singer has listed her Calabasas home for a cool $4.495 million.
Gomez bought the Mediterranean-style house in 2014 for just over $3.6 million. She shares the six bedrooms and seven bathrooms with her roommates, a real estate agent and a non-profit employee.
The house includes all the celeb musts: a guest house that is plenty big enough on its own, spa-style amenities like a steam shower and hot tub, and a formal dining room that could feed an army. And, of course, the requisite walk-in closet the size of a studio apartment.
Gomez, like many an A-lister, is no stranger to house-hopping. Prior to moving into her Hidden Hills home, she lived in another Los Angeles mansion — a $4.5 million “starter home” — from 2011 to 2014. There’s no word on where she’ll be moving, though, what with her full tour schedule for 2016. We'd guess Gomez might take her time in purchasing her house. Click through for a peek at her mansion, including the luxe master bedroom and jaw-dropping backyard.
