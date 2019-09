Justin Bieber Reveals Which Songs Are About Selena Gomez

Goodness. Is it Bieber Week already? That totally made-up holiday just seems to come sooner every year.Today, the pop star swung by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to announce the holiday and come clean about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez being the inspiration for a few songs off his new album, Purpose.Bieber has already shared that three of his new songs are about Gomez , and DeGeneres wasted no time getting him to specify which ones.Here goes: "What Do You Mean?"; "Sorry" ("a Little Bit"), and "Mark My Words." Let's investigate further, shall we?We're all familiar with the first two hits and their details about the back-and-forth of a breakup. Only a snippet from "Mark My Words" is out right now, but the lyrics are pretty telling: "Trying to rekindle us/Only to lose yourself/Well I won't let me lose you/And I won't let us just fade away/After all that we've been through/I'mma show you more than I ever could say/Mark my words, that's all that I have..."Hmm. Bieber pretty much echoed that sentiment when DeGeneres asked whether he and Gomez would ever get back together."Maybe," he said. "We have a lot of history together, and I am sure it could possibly happen. I think we are both just on our own journeys and figuring ourselves out, and I think maybe once we figure ourselves out we can come back and make an awesome duo — or she finds someone awesome and I'll find someone awesome. I just want her to be happy."That's all well and good, Biebs, but when is she going to get a cut of the royalties?