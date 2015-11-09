Justin Bieber Reveals Which Songs Are About Selena Gomez

Goodness. Is it Bieber Week already? That totally made-up holiday just seems to come sooner every year.
Today, the pop star swung by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to announce the holiday and come clean about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez being the inspiration for a few songs off his new album, Purpose.
Bieber has already shared that three of his new songs are about Gomez, and DeGeneres wasted no time getting him to specify which ones.
Here goes: "What Do You Mean?"; "Sorry" ("a Little Bit"), and "Mark My Words." Let's investigate further, shall we?
We're all familiar with the first two hits and their details about the back-and-forth of a breakup. Only a snippet from "Mark My Words" is out right now, but the lyrics are pretty telling: "Trying to rekindle us/Only to lose yourself/Well I won't let me lose you/And I won't let us just fade away/After all that we've been through/I'mma show you more than I ever could say/Mark my words, that's all that I have..."
Hmm. Bieber pretty much echoed that sentiment when DeGeneres asked whether he and Gomez would ever get back together.
"Maybe," he said. "We have a lot of history together, and I am sure it could possibly happen. I think we are both just on our own journeys and figuring ourselves out, and I think maybe once we figure ourselves out we can come back and make an awesome duo — or she finds someone awesome and I'll find someone awesome. I just want her to be happy."
That's all well and good, Biebs, but when is she going to get a cut of the royalties?
