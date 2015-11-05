Justin Bieber has been a bit of a wild card in recent months. Between premature exits from interviews (and the stage) and ticking off Ronda Rousey, the "Sorry" star's erratic behavior has us wondering what's really going on with him lately. And now we know.
The singer opened up about his emotional state in a recent interview with Billboard magazine: "I'm struggling," he explained. "Certain things broke my trust with people... I felt like people were judging me all the time. I came out alive. I came out swinging. But I was close to letting [fame] completely destroy me."
While the hit-maker didn't spell out exactly who broke his trust, he did mention that despite whatever rumors are circulating about himself and a certain young female singer, he's still got nothing but love. "I’m proud of the woman she is today," Bieber said of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "When you love someone that much, even if something comes between you, it’s a love that never really dies.”
He also made a definitive statement about whether or not he intended for the world to see those penis pictures, too. "I do feel the photo was an invasion of my privacy. I felt super violated," he told the mag. And as for how his dad reacted to the images on Twitter? "My dad made light of it, but I don’t think that’s sick and twisted. It was funny. Dads are going to be dads.”
Well, he definitely got that right. Read the rest of the in-depth profile — and see what it's like to go to church with Justin Bieber — over at Billboard.
