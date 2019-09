Justin Bieber has been a bit of a wild card in recent months. Between premature exits from interviews (and the stage) and ticking off Ronda Rousey , the "Sorry" star's erratic behavior has us wondering what's really going on with him lately. And now we know.The singer opened up about his emotional state in a recent interview with Billboard magazine: "I'm struggling," he explained. "Certain things broke my trust with people... I felt like people were judging me all the time. I came out alive. I came out swinging. But I was close to letting [fame] completely destroy me."While the hit-maker didn't spell out exactly who broke his trust, he did mention that despite whatever rumors are circulating about himself and a certain young female singer , he's still got nothing but love. "I’m proud of the woman she is today," Bieber said of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "When you love someone that much, even if something comes between you, it’s a love that never really dies.”He also made a definitive statement about whether or not he intended for the world to see those penis pictures, too. "I do feel the photo was an invasion of my privacy. I felt super violated," he told the mag. And as for how his dad reacted to the images on Twitter? "My dad made light of it, but I don’t think that’s sick and twisted. It was funny. Dads are going to be dads.”Well, he definitely got that right. Read the rest of the in-depth profile — and see what it's like to go to church with Justin Bieber — over at Billboard