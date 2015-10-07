Ronda Rousey is an ultimate fighting champion. And she has beef to pick with Justin Bieber.
Apparently, earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, Rousey asked the "What Do You Mean?" singer to snap a quick photo with her 16-year-old sister. Bieber refused, the clearly protective elder sibling recently told Cosmopolitan.com. Rousey told the magazine that Bieber said he had taken "a billion pictures" already, and then went on his way.
We're guessing that the Biebs, who is going through a little bit of a sensitive streak, somehow didn't recognize Rousey. (Not that it makes a difference. It sounds like pretty rude behavior, no matter who he thought he was directing it toward.) But, one thing is for sure: He lost a fan that day.
"I'm not a Belieber," Ronda commented to Cosmo. "I was, but I'm not anymore."
Watch Ronda tell the whole story in the video below.
