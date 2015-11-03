Guys, Justin Bieber has something to get off his chest. It has to do with Selena Gomez. You can probably guess what it is.
In a new interview with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush, the Canadian crooner stated the obvious and admitted that, yes, he still isn't over his relationship with Gomez. He also called her his "first real love" and proclaimed that he'll never stop loving her. Selena, are you hearing this?!
"It was really tough, I don't know if I'm still over it yet," Bieber shared. “I think that I'm definitely in another place, and I think we've definitely went (sic) our separate ways. I love her and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her.”
Those things might include his new album, Purpose, which has "like three" songs inspired by Gomez. A fourth song didn't make the album, but Bieber said it was about meeting someone at the wrong time.
"I wrote a song [that] didn't make the album," he told Bush. "It was called ‘If I Would Have Met You in Five Years.’ How true is that? How many people go through life and end up meeting someone and it feels so right, but it's just the wrong time. So many people can relate to that."
He also opened up about his feelings for Gomez, because there is nothing more romantic than using Billy Bush as an intermediary when making a declaration of love.
"I'm never going to stop loving her, I'm never going to stop checking in on her," he said of Gomez. "I don't think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other and we still respect each other."
Just don't hold out for a romantic reunion too soon.
"I don't know what is going to happen in the future," he admitted. "I think we both gotta do soul-searching ourselves, and figure out ourselves before we can just try to figure out each other."
Go forth and search those souls, kids.
