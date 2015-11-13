This Is What 8 Former Condé Nast Interns Are Doing With Their Settlement Checks

Teen Vogue intern, 2013: “Because I'm a type-A monster, I budgeted my settlement money between student loan payments, savings, a trip I'm taking to Europe in the spring, paying off this month's credit card bill, and a minor shopping trip. What I should have done is treat myself and put it towards a Céline bag, because I never splurge on myself. But, I couldn't live with the guilt, so...into responsible things it goes.”



Self intern, 2011: "I’ve been awaiting this money since I first filled out my settlement what seems like forever ago. Seriously, the idea of getting reimbursed for one of the, debatably, worst and most expensive summers of my life was a genuinely exciting prospect for me. I wish I could say I planned on doing something extravagant with my cash but, honestly, I’ll probably save 40% of it, put 40% toward my loans, and either go shopping with the other 20% or put it toward my birthday plane ticket. I guess this is what it’s like to be an adult (spoiler: it's lame)."



Style.com intern, 2009: “I'm using my money to take a trip to South America. I had been planning on booking a big vacation for a while, but getting this surprise check in the mail — which is always nice! — was exactly the extra push I needed to go ahead and book it.”



W intern, 2010: "I got my check last week, and it went straight to my credit card bill (sorry, it's nothing juicy). But it felt great to pay it ahead of schedule and gave me more room to hit a couple sales — I went a little HAM at Sephora, hit the Bloomingdale's friends-and-family sale, and got some Gap basics, a.k.a. cozy new sweaters and a solid beanie."

