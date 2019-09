This Is What 8 Former Condé Nast Interns Are Doing With Their Settlement Checks

Ever wonder how much cash the ex-interns who joined the class-action suit against Condé Nast got paid? Or, better yet, what they did with the cash? It's unclear exactly how many Anna Wintour or Graydon Carter aspirants actually opted to join the suit by the mid-June deadline , but those who did received their checks in the past few weeks.A quick recap: Back in 2013 , former interns from W and The New Yorker sued the publishing behemoth for not paying them enough — at least minimum wage — for their internships. (Condé Nast promptly suspended its internship program as a result). Last November, the company agreed to provide $5.8 million to interns who had paid their dues (while being unpaid), between June 2007 and December 2014. The win for inadequately compensated interns everywhere could've potentially affected an estimated 7,500 upstarts who were pursuing their dreams in the fabulous world of glossies during that timeframe.The payouts differed based on the time of year, type of internship, and whether or not there was any stipend involved. Summer interns may have received more dough than anyone working during the school year, and fashion closet interns got heftier reparations than desk-jockeys who weren't schlepping massive garment bags all over NYC. Summer fashion closet interns reportedly made approximately $1,400 or $1,900, non-closet summer interns nabbed $1,000 or $1,400, and non-summer interns received $700 or $1,250, depending on whether or not they received stipends, respectively, according to WWD Now that the checks have arrived, here's what eight former Condé interns already spent, or are planning to spend, their retroactive internship salaries on, from the pragmatic (straight into that savings account!) to the slightly more fanciful (Chanel bag, anyone?). Check out their full budgetary breakdowns from the settlement funds, ahead.