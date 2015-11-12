Leonardo DiCaprio's New Move Is For The Ladies

If you've lost many an afternoon dreaming of the day when Leonardo DiCaprio not only realizes you exist but gets down on one knee and pulls out a sparkling diamond ring, your moment has arrived. Well, your nuptials to the celebrity heartthrob may not be happening in the near future, but the next best thing definitely is: Leo has dabbled in the jewelry biz and is offering up diamonds just for you.
Enter: Diamond Foundry, a new high-end ring company that's backed by Leo (along with a handful of Silicon Valley VIPs). Carrying pieces from over 20 independent jewelry designers, these gems aren't just special because Leo had a hand in their creation — they're also conflict-free. The business aims to set a new standard for the diamond industry, which, as the website states, "has been stained by human-rights abuses, child labor, ecological destruction, cartel-like pricing, and [diamonds with] untraceable provenance." With technology developed by a team of M.I.T., Princeton, and Stanford engineers, the California-based lab produces stunning diamonds that not only sparkle like industrially mined gems, but also leave just about a zero carbon footprint. It's no surprise that the Prius-driving Mr. DiCaprio has such good taste.
In honor of Hollywood's No. 1 bachelor showering us all in diamonds, we've paired some serious bling alongside some of his most romantic lines through the years. If you want, you can imagine he's saying any one of them while handing you a little velvet box.
