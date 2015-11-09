Let Lupita Nyong’o Guide Your Fall Coat Shopping

When we're shopping for outerwear, we usually have to pick a category and stick to it: There's the statement, the parka, the faux-fur, the moto, et al. These coat conceits so rarely overlap that when they do, the result is quite magical. Lupita Nyong'o found one such illustrious style — a hooded, A-line statement coat — that just might be the topper of the season (so far).
The actress was photographed on her way to the Public Theater in New York City over the weekend, where she 's currently in rehearsals for the play Eclipsed. Nyong'o took advantage of the mid-60s temps and strolled around sans tights, pairing bare gams with ankle boots and a blouse buttoned all the way up. The stand-out item, of course, was her knee-length coat on top of it all, which checks off all those outerwear requirements.
First things first: Its water-color-meets-paint-splatter print is a nice refresher in a sea of black, navy, and camel jackets. The colors are neutral enough for everyday wear, but way too interesting to feel everyday. Second (and most important), it's actually practical. The A-line silhouette allows for multiple layers to be worn underneath. Then, there's a hood to keep your noggin covered when you've misplaced your beanie (or, in Nyong'o's case, when you want to go somewhat incognito).
This is the type of coat you can wear now that there's just a slight chill, in the winter with multiple knits underneath (or even paired with another looser-fit coat on top, and in the spring once you're ready to shed each and every layer but still need a bit of coverage. To facilitate your cold-weather shopping, we pulled some Lupita-inspired hooded coats that'll get you through the next few seasons in style.
