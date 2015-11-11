Being a successful blogger can be a full-time job — and pay just as much as a typical 9-to-5 gig (sometimes way more). Between ad sales, getting paid per post by brands, making guest appearances, and even collaborating on designer collections, big bloggers have more than one income stream — and we're not just talking about the stream of free goodies.
The future of blogging is uncertain, so working on a side hustle as a Plan B in case the industry takes a turn makes a lot of sense for these tastemakers. Of course, they could just be using their current influence to make even more money. And we can't blame them: They've got the already-established millions-strong followings of super-fans that any business would kill to sell to; they might as well capitalize on their own popularity.
Some of these side gigs might surprise you — from running event spaces to selling stick-on body jewels. Click on for all the businesses that help bloggers pay the bills.
