6 Things You Need To Do This Halloween (With Your Phone)

If you've already watched Hocus Pocus, planned this year's epic (or last-minute) Halloween get-up, and tried Starbuck's vampire frappuccino, but you're still looking for something more to get into the Halloween spirit, you're in luck.
This year, Snapchat, Instagram, and more apps have gone all out with All Hallows Eve features. From horror flick-style filters to a pumpkin emoji brush and haunted map, there's no shortage of themed tools to elevate your posts — and your look.
Read on to find out how to get into the spirit and look for last-minute costume inspiration. And, while you're at it, try some of the fun Stranger Things experiences, too.
This article originally published October 30, 2015.