Starbucks Releases The Vampire Frapp Just In Time For Halloween

Across the pond, Starbucks locations are getting into the Halloween spirit in a big way. Cosmopolitan reports that U.K. locations of the world's largest coffee chain are serving up the vampire Frappuccino, so anyone heading that way can get a taste of Halloween with their caffeine jolt.
With American locations in the throes of pumpkin spice fever, U.K. fans are getting their seasonal fix via the PSL, a turmeric latte, and the new vampire Frapp. Fittingly available through October 31, the drink blends together one of the season's most celebrated flavors, chocolate, and adds a dash of bloody fun via a drizzle of strawberry sauce.
It may look like blood, but the sweet stuff combined with the chocolate cream base and the whipped topping make for a Neapolitan ice cream-inspired beverage. Starbucks describes the concoction as a "frightfully fun drink" that's "the perfect indulgence to enjoy during the spooking season."
Unfortunately for U.S. Starbucks devotees, the drink doesn't seem to be an official addition to the seasonal menu. It's easy enough to make if you know the recipe, however, so don't go asking those friendly baristas for a vampire Frappuccino. Instead, to get the same drink stateside, order up a chocolate-based Frapp, such as the mocha or the double chocolatey chip creme, and ask for a drizzle of strawberry sauce — a standard ingredient for the strawberries and crème Frappuccino — on top.
The U.K.'s not the only place getting spooky, either. Singapore, Sweden, and Norway are celebrating the season with the vampire Frapp, too. It seems that no matter where on Earth Starbucks fans are, there's a special limited-edition (and photo-ready) drink to covet.
