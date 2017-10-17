Starbucks Releases The Vampire Frapp Just In Time For Halloween

This year Starbucks is getting into the Halloween spirit in a big way. Cosmopolitan reports that U.K. locations of the world's largest coffee chain are serving up the vampire Frappuccino, so we can get a taste of Halloween with our caffeine jolt.
We're currently in the throes of Pumpkin Spice Latte fever, but we can definitely spare a minute for the new vampire Frapp. Fittingly available until 31st October, the drink blends together one of the season's most celebrated flavours, chocolate, and adds a dash of bloody fun via a drizzle of strawberry sauce.
It may look like blood, but the sweet stuff combined with the chocolate cream base and the whipped topping make for a Neapolitan ice cream-inspired beverage. Starbucks describes the concoction as a "frightfully fun drink" that's "the perfect indulgence to enjoy during the spooking season."
The U.K.'s not the only place getting spooky, either. Singapore, Sweden, and Norway are celebrating the season with the vampire Frapp, too. It seems that no matter where on Earth Starbucks fans are, there's a special limited-edition (and photo-ready) drink to covet.
