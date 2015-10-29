The Craziest Harry Potter Theories Of All Time

What can we say? We're suckers for a mind-blowing conspiracy theory of the pop-culture persuasion. What if Jon Snow and you-know-who from The Walking Dead are totally still alive? What if Ross Geller really did lose custody of his kid? Maybe Frozen truly is much darker than we first thought.
As any Hogwarts devotee can tell you, the Harry Potter books are a conspiracy theorist's dream. There's so much mythology. So many unanswered questions. So many possibilities. Even J.K. Rowling herself has indulged the odd theory, even if it didn't necessarily occur to her as she was writing. Earlier this year she called the possibility that Dumbledore represented death as a "beautiful theory [that] fits."
Mind you, she's also smacked down quite a few other suggestions concocted by fans. That brings us to this, a rundown of the most far-fetched Harry Potter theories the internet has drummed up. Guys, sometimes a horrid boy wizard with platinum blond hair is just a horrid boy wizard with platinum blond hair. Sometimes a Weasley is just a Weasley. Sometimes a beloved headmaster turns out to be an awesome gay icon, but that doesn't mean he's secretly still alive. Oh, though we wish he were.
OPENER IMAGE: Warner Bros./Photofest.
