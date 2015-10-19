Fan theories are the natural byproducts of Netflix binge-watching. Now that folks can watch their favorite shows in long stretches rather than catching reruns at odd hours, plot lines that may have previously flown under the radar become clear as day. While some fan theories are fun, others can get super dark.
Take D. F. Lovett's theory about Friends' Ross Geller, and more specifically, Ben Geller. Lovett explains his hypothesis in a blog post titled "True Detective vs. Friends: Did Ross Geller Lose Custody of His Son?"
Ross' son appears in several episodes in later seasons, played by Cole Sprouse, but disappears from the world of Friends in the final two seasons. Does all their quality father-son time happen offscreen, or does Ben's absence mean something more?
Lovett thinks so. "Ross has a son, Ben, who plays a fairly important role in the first several season of Friends. But then he disappears. Which makes me wonder if it’s possible that Ross’s disturbing antics have caused him to lose custody of Ben?"
Lovett goes on to detail Ross' jealousy, homophobia, and general disrespect and sometimes creepy behavior toward women. "Did Ross’s insanity hit a breaking point with his ex-wife?" Lovett asks. "Could she no longer handle his nice-guy syndrome and homophobic snickering? Did she decide to take full custody of her son? Did Ross even fight her for Ben, or just let him go, shifting his focus to the new baby he had with the woman of his obsession? He couldn’t even handle his daughter having a male caregiver."
We can't say we have the answers, but we do have another question: Will you ever look at the final few seasons of Friends the same way again? (The Huffington Post)
