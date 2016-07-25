1. World News: Suicide bombers attacked a protest march in Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving over 80 people dead and 231 wounded.
Thousands of members of Afghanistan’s Shia Hazara minority were marching in Kabul’s Deh Mazang square protesting the location of a new power line, which they said bypasses areas needing electricity, when an explosion ripped through the crowd. (Read More)
2. In-The-Know: Officials sanctioned Russian athletes, but stopped short of imposing a complete ban from the Olympic Games.
The decision came just 12 days before the August 5 opening of the games. The IOC rejected calls from the World Anti-Doping Agency, and dozens of other anti-doping bodies, to exclude the entire Russian Olympic team following allegations of state-sponsored cheating. (Time)
3. Major News: Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she will resign as the chairperson of the DNC at the end of the week.
“I know that electing Hillary Clinton as our next president is critical for America’s future,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement released on Sunday. “I look forward to serving as a surrogate for her campaign in Florida and across the country to ensure her victory.” (Read More)
4. ICYMI: Micheal Bloomberg endorses Hillary Clinton for president.
Bloomberg had weighed his own run for the presidency this election cycle, but decided not to. He was concerned that an independent campaign could benefit Donald Trump. (Read More)
5. Here At Home: Over 900 firefighters fought a fire that broke out in L.A.'s Santa Clarita Valley and spanned over 22,000 acres.
After years of drought, the fire, which is being referred to as the Sand Fire, spread quickly throughout the dry forest and 1,500 homes had to be evacuated. A dead body was found nearby, though the cause of death hasn't been confirmed. (Read More)
6. Talking Points: The WNBA withdrew its fines against players and teams that supported #BlackLivesMatter.
It started with players from the Minnesota Lynx. The players wore black warm-up shirts that read “Change Starts With Us: Justice & Accountability” on the front. On the back, the shirts had the names of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling alongside a Dallas Police Department emblem and Black Lives Matter logo. (Read More)
7. Real Talk: Airfares from the U.S. to Europe are at their lowest in three years — due to a fear of terrorism.
Flights from New York to Berlin, for instance, average $550 as of Sunday, down $100 from just last week. Flights to Barcelona are $540. The bad news is, obviously, that one of the factors making prices drop is the fear of terrorism. (Read More)
8. Must-See: The first official trailer for Wonder Woman, DC's first female-led superhero movie, hit Comic-Con.
What's it like to be Wonder Woman? That's the story that the makers of DC's first female-lead superhero movie try to tell in just over two minutes with the film's first trailer. We see her telling her origin story to Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine. (Read More)
