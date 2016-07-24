Powerful Instagrams Capture The Santa Clarita Fire In L.A.

A fire broke out in L.A.'s Santa Clarita Valley on Friday and spanned over 22,000 acres by Saturday morning, according to The Los Angeles Times. Over 900 firefighters were on the scene, struggling to contain it.
After years of drought, the fire, which is being referred to as the Sand Fire, spread quickly throughout the dry forest and 1,500 homes had to be evacuated. A dead body was found nearby, though the cause of death hasn't been confirmed.
The fire got so strong that many L.A. residents could see smoke in the sky. Celebrities have posted photos to Instagram showing its far-reaching effects. Mandy Moore even called the city's appearance "apocalyptic."
Several celebrities commented on the bright-pink color the sun took on after the fire broke out.
Firefighters are still working to put out the fire. In the meantime, officials are advising people with breathing or heart problems to stay inside.
