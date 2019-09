WNBA Players Take A Stand For #BlackLivesMatter

On Saturday, the WNBA announced that it would withdraw its fines against teams and players, according to The Associated Press . WNBA President Lisa Borders said in a statement, "While we expect players to comply with league rules and uniform guidelines, we also understand their desire to use their platform to address important societal issues."She added, "Given that the league will now be suspending play until August 26 for the Olympics, we plan to use this time to work with our players and their union on ways for the players to make their views known to their fans and the public."