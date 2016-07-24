WNBA Players Take A Stand For #BlackLivesMatter

Today, I decided to not be silent in the wake of the @wnba fines against @nyliberty, @indianafever & @phoenixmercury due to our support in the #BlackLivesMatter movement . Seventy percent of the @wnba players are African-American women and as a league collectively impacted. My teammates and I will continue to use our platform and raise awareness for the #BlackLivesMatter movement until the @wnba gives its support as it does for Breast Cancer Awareness, Pride and other subject matters.

A photo posted by Tina Charles (@tina31charles) on Jul 21, 2016 at 11:41am PDT