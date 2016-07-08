1. Major News: 5 officers were shot and killed during a rally against police violence in Dallas.Coordinated snipers opened fire on police during a peaceful protest in Dallas last night, killing four Dallas Police Department officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer. 11 others were wounded. Dallas Police Chief David Brown and Mayor Mike Rawlings urged caution to citizens returning to the downtown area, saying that "we don't have a complete comfort level that we have all the suspects" and that it is still an "active crime scene." (Read More)
2. U.S. News: Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton launched an independent federal investigation regarding the death of Philando Castile.
Advertisement
An independent state investigation into the death of the 32-year-old began last night and Gov. Dayton has asked the Justice Department to launch an independent federal investigation immediately. Expressing his condolences to the family and friends of Philando Castile, the governor said, “Our state today grieves with them.” (Read More)
3. Here At Home: Beyoncé shared a powerful call to action in response to the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.
After the fatal shootings of two Black men, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Beyoncé's spoke out on her website. Her post reads: "We are sick and tired of the killings of young men and women in our communities. It is up to us to take a stand and demand they 'stop killing us.' We don't need sympathy. We need everyone to respect our lives." (Read More)
4. Try Again: The FDA found popular freezing beauty method cryotherapy to be ineffective and possibly unsafe.“Given a growing interest from consumers in whole-body cryotherapy, the FDA has informally reviewed the medical literature available on this subject,” says Aron Yustein, MD, a medical officer in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “We found very little evidence about its safety or effectiveness in treating the conditions for which it is being promoted.” (Read More)
5. Not An Onion Story: Sexist Twitter users claimed that Serena Williams' nipples were too visible through her shirt at Wimbledon.
Serena Williams is a star athlete has 21 Grand Slam titles to her name, but some Twitter users claimed they were too distracted by her nipples to watch the 34-year-old play. (Read More)
Advertisement
6. Tech Talk: A recent court case has upheld an outdated law which prohibits password sharing.
The court case featured a man using his colleague's log-in credentials, which fell under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. This "unauthorized" access of computers is considered a federal crime. (New York Magazine)
7. Talking Points: Ashley Graham spoke out against domestic violence in a recent interview, revealing her past abusive relationship.
The model revealed in Cosmopolitan's August issue that while she is happily married to Justin Ervin, she did deal with an abusive partner in a previous relationship: "He was abusive in more than one way...he threw a couch on me. He came home drunk. I was sitting on it and he flipped it upside-down." (Read More)
8. World News: The next prime minister of Britain will almost definitely be a woman.After the British Conservative Party's formal elections, two candidates remain to replace current Prime Minister David Cameron: Home Secretary Theresa May and Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom. (Read More)
Advertisement