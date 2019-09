Beyoncé Is Calling On Everyone To Stand Up Against Police Brutality

After the fatal shootings of two Black men, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile , by law enforcement were caught on video this week, many are speaking out against police brutality on the African-American community. Today, Beyoncé's website features the singer's own call to action. It begins, "We are sick and tired of the killings of young men and women in our communities. It is up to us to take a stand and demand they 'stop killing us.' We don't need sympathy. We need everyone to respect our lives."