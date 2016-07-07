Beyoncé Is Calling On Everyone To Stand Up Against Police Brutality

After the fatal shootings of two Black men, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, by law enforcement were caught on video this week, many are speaking out against police brutality on the African-American community. Today, Beyoncé's website features the singer's own call to action. It begins, "We are sick and tired of the killings of young men and women in our communities. It is up to us to take a stand and demand they 'stop killing us.' We don't need sympathy. We need everyone to respect our lives."
The powerful statement goes on to explain that the battle against police brutality is one everyone should be fighting, "no matter your race, gender, or sexual orientation."
Advertisement
And if the post inspires you to action, Beyoncé has paved the way for fans to take the first step. The singer included a link to a site that will help you contact your congress representatives, as well as links to contact Louisiana and Minnesota's legislatures directly to protest the deaths of Sterling and Castile. Beyoncé concluded the post by saying that if you reach out to the politicians who represent you, "Your voice will be heard."
https://t.co/e5SwgZBO8O pic.twitter.com/k26ePk4JsD— Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) July 7, 2016
Advertisement