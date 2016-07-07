Serena Williams Dares To Have Nipples While Playing Tennis

Serena Williams is currently competing at Wimbledon, an international tennis competition where she is seen as the one to beat. The star athlete has 21 Grand Slam titles to her name, and ESPN has declared she is "peaking" at the height of an incredibly impressive career. But as some Twitter users watched the 34-year-old play an intense game, they found themselves distracted — by her nipples.
No, Williams' top didn't suddenly fall off in some kind of tennis-related wardrobe malfunction. The complaints suggested Williams' nipples were too visible through her shirt, which I assume, as a lay person with no tennis knowledge, was chosen for comfort, range of motion, and maybe sweat-wicking ability. One thing I'm guessing did not go into Williams' decision to wear the top was whether it would protect the sensitive eyes of Wimbledon viewers who, for some unknown reason, were staring at her chest.
Advertisement
"Serena Williams nipples are literally in HD like can u put them away I'm trying to watch the match," one Twitter user griped. "With all the money Serena Williams earns, why can't she buy a decent sports bra which covers her nipples properly," another pondered.
Serena Williams nipples are literally in HD like can u put them away I'm trying to watch the match😭— ♕sophie (@sophieandreax) July 7, 2016
With all the money Serena Williams earns, why can't she buy a decent sports bra which covers her nipples properly— Katie Fathers (@katiefathersxx) July 5, 2016
Serena Williams' nipples are far too visible for my liking🙅🏼😂— Irene (@irene_carey1) January 30, 2016
When Serena Williams' nipples pop out in that top!!!! 🔥— Mouse Mbatha (@MouseMbatha) January 26, 2016
Others came to Williams' defense, pointing out that the real problem was with viewers who felt they could comment on her body. As one Twitter user put it, "Can't believe people are saying Serena Williams nipples are distracting from the tennis. Have you never seen nipples before?!"
Can't believe people are saying Serena Williams nipples are distracting from the tennis. Have you never seen nipples before?!— Kirsty (@kirsty_lbennett) July 7, 2016
Advertisement