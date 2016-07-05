1. World News: A series of bombings in Baghdad left dozens dead in the Iraqi capital over the weekend.
Officials say the first attack occurred late Saturday, when a car bomb exploded in the city's Karrada district. The predominately Shia neighborhood was bustling with shoppers and families at the time of the blast, according to the BBC. (Read More)
2. Major News: Nigel Farage, credited with initiating the Brexit referendum, resigned as head of the U.K. Independence Party.
"My aim of being in politics was to get Britain out of the European Union,” he said. The vote for a new prime minister starts on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. Here is a primer of the front-runner, Home Secretary Theresa May. (Read More)
3. Legends: Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel died over the weekend at the age of 87.
Wiesel was the author of Night, a harrowing autobiographical account of his time spent in Nazi death camps. The memoir detailed the horrors that he witnessed, as well as his feelings of guilt about survival and witnessing the death of his father. (Read More)
4. Here At Home: Hillary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI as part of the probe into her use of a private email server.
The Associated Press reports that Clinton sat for a voluntary three-and-a-half hour interview at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., as part of the investigation which has been ongoing for nearly a year. (Read More)
5. Clapback: Zendaya shut down a Twitter user for a repulsive rape meme.
The Twitter user posted a rather revolting question regarding the film series The Purge. The films' premise is that citizens are given free reign to commit crime for 12 hours, which would make acts of murder and rape legal. (Read More)
6. Real Talk: Lollapalooza cancelled its stop in Colombia after the festival's headliner pulled out.
In a statement, Lollapalooza said it couldn't find a replacement in time for the announcement of the lineup, which included Lana Del Ray, Wiz Khalifa, and Disclosure. The festival will issue refunds to those who bought tickets. (Read More)
7. Geek Out: Thanks to a new tool called My Activity, you can see everything Google knows about you.
To begin, just access your Google account history by going to myaccount.google.com and clicking on "My Activity." You'll then be able to select and delete specific items from your Google history by both day as well as specific result. (Read More)
8. A-List: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt welcomed a new baby daughter, Violet.
Violet joins big sister Hazel, who is now 2. Krasinski and Blunt were married in 2010 and welcomed their first daughter in January of 2014. (Read More)
