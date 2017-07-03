Thank You, Zendaya, For Shutting Down This Repulsive Rape Meme

Sometimes, people really are the worst.



Exhibit A: The Twitter user who posted a rather revolting question regarding the film series The Purge. The films' premise is that citizens are given free reign to commit crime for 12 hours, which would make acts of murder and rape legal. With The Purge: Election Year now in theaters, this upstanding citizen wanted to know which female celebrity Twittersphere trolls would rape first, presuming that no punishment would be meted out.

