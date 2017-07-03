Thank You, Zendaya, For Shutting Down This Repulsive Rape Meme

Sometimes, people really are the worst.
Exhibit A: The Twitter user who posted a rather revolting question regarding the film series The Purge. The films' premise is that citizens are given free reign to commit crime for 12 hours, which would make acts of murder and rape legal. With The Purge: Election Year now in theaters, this upstanding citizen wanted to know which female celebrity Twittersphere trolls would rape first, presuming that no punishment would be meted out.
If the purge was real who y'all raping? pic.twitter.com/7cLJ5w4MxC— Ghost Ben (@ogxbenson) July 3, 2016
Zendaya, whose picture is featured alongside Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna, caught wind of the tweet and let loose.
"This is absolutely disgusting and you should be ashamed of yourself," the 19-year-old singer and actress tweeted. "Is this really what my generation thinks is ok?"
This is absolutely disgusting and you should be ashamed of yourself. Is this really what my generation thinks is ok? https://t.co/brqVohkX9E— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 3, 2016
She also clapped back at the poster when he bragged about getting her attention.
@ogxbenson the only thing that's lit is your immorality and inhumanity young man. I pray you find some sense.— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 3, 2016
Reading the responses to that original tweet, it's easy to agree with the young star. Consider this repulsive contribution.
Zendaya looks young probably haven't had a good smash yet. Always have had thrist for young flesh. https://t.co/UFdvlaAFwV— Gabriel (@marcinhology) July 3, 2016
Can't wait for Nicki, RiRi, and Bey to hear about this.
