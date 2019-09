Over a million people have signed a petition on the U.K.’s parliamentary website calling for a second referendum on Brexit, the BBC reported.The United Kingdom voted 52% to 48% to leave the European Union on Thursday evening. A House of Commons spokeswoman told the BBC that signatures on the petition, which was created on May 24, have spiked since the result.Though some European Union officials have pushed for a speedy withdrawal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that she believed there was no need for Britain to rush through the process. Merkel spoke in favor of creating an “objective, good” environment for talks about the exit, saying that the E.U. has “no need to be particularly nasty” about Britain’s choice to leave.Any petition with more than 100,000 signatures will be considered for a debated by Parliament. Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his resignation after the vote, has said there would be no second referendum.David Cameron has resigned as Prime Minister. In a statement outside of 10 Downing Street this morning, he told the press that he is "very proud of what he has done as Prime Minister," but that the public "have chosen another path."According to the Guardian , he added that he will do what he can to "steady the ship" and that he believes, "Britain can find a way outside of the EU."Turnout was the highest for a national ballot since 1992, reports The Telegraph , with 72.2% of the electorate heading to the ballot box. Of those that voted, it was the youngest age bracket – aka those that will have to live with today's decision the longest – who most wanted to remain as part of the EU, with over 70 percent voting to stay. The over-65s, however, overwhelmingly voted for Brexit.