Over 3.2 million people have now signed a petition on parliament's website calling for a second referendum on Brexit.The petition, which was actually launched before Thursday's EU Referendum, states: "We the undersigned call upon HM Government to implement a rule that if the remain or leave vote is less than 60% based a turnout less than 75% there should be another referendum."Thursday's turnout was 72.2%, the highest for a national ballot since 1992, with 52% voting to leave the EU and 48% voting to remain.Parliament considers all petitions that attract over 100,000 signatures for a debate. Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his resignation after the vote, has previously said there would be no second referendum.Somewhat ironically, the petition was started by Oliver Healey, a Leave campaigner who had feared before the referendum that the UK would vote to stay in the EU by a narrow margin. In a Facebook post shared earlier today, Healey wrote, "Due to the result, the petition has been hijacked by the remain campaign... I am it's (sic) creator, nothing more!"