What You Need To Know About Our Next Possible Female PM

She's a unifying candidate

May was part of the Remain campaign. This is useful, given that the Conservatives probably now want to patch over the issues that have emerged since the EU referendum result, such as the effect it has had on the UK economy. According to Iain Begg, research fellow at the LSE, May is in a strong position because "she has been quite canny in having been so low profile during the referendum, while also not appearing to be disloyal." He added that "she brings substantial experience of government, of the House of Commons and of party management." In other words, she's a relatively safe option in a time of political unrest.