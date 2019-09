What You Need To Know About Our Next Possible Female PM

As Home Secretary, May consistently failed to meet the Tory target of having net immigration come in under 100,000 people a year. In many ways, her failure to do this played a big part in the increasing controversy over the EU and the Leave vote. Take migration out of the picture and would we be on the brink of leaving the EU? Probably not. She also had a humiliating decade-long battle to deport the radical preacher Abu Qatada (she practically put him on the plane herself) and in 2013 it transpired that only 11 people actually left the country as a direct result of her highly controversial "go home or face arrest" advertisements, according to the Guardian . May has done very little, but it doesn't seem to have held her back. "As Home Secretary she's failed to do very much at all, but it's not clung to her," says Andrew Blick, lecturer in Politics and Contemporary History at King's College. "She's either very lucky or she's a very skilful operator. Politicians need to be both to end up in the job at number 10."As it stands, May is the favourite now that Boris has pulled out. The bandwagon is rolling for her. As well as coming across as convincing, she's managed to survive as Home Secretary for six years, which is quite an achievement in itself. She's also seen as safe pair of hands in a time of crisis. The downside of all this? Perhaps she's too safe. She doesn’t exactly set the room on fire with charisma when she speaks. Some even say she's the John Major of our time. Satirical puppet show Spitting Image famously parodied him and his wife eating peas, while having an incredibly boring conversation. The consensus is she's not that different – or perhaps she just holds her cards close to her chest. Either way, some might want a serious person for serious times.May is blessed with that slippery politician’s gift of being “very good at avoiding direct questions," something Desert Island Discs presenter, Kirsty Young, said of her back in 2014. So, it's no surprise that for years now, she's expertly refused to be drawn into any speculation on whether she even wants to be PM (obviously she does) or whether she has a plan for it (we're hoping she does.)Enter Boris. "I wouldn't be surprised if in his mind Boris is calculating that if something goes wrong he can be the one waiting in the wings," says Blick. "He'll be waiting on events, picking his moment. He's a gambler after all. If something goes badly wrong for May, all the people that she ran against and beat will be regarded as the losers. Under these circumstances, it may come together again for him.Yes, politics really is that brutal. And the drama won't end here.