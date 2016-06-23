Starbucks Has Another Off-Menu Item Craze, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: House Democrats staged a sit-in to push for a vote on gun safety.About 30 Democratic representatives held a sit-in to force the House of Representatives to act on gun control legislation. "The American people are demanding action," Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) said. Those who have joined used the hashtag #WhereIsTheBill and #NoBillNoBreak. (Read More)
2. World News: A public referendum today will decide whether or not the U.K. will leave the European Union.If you've been wondering what all the fuss about Brexit is about, voters in the United Kingdom vote on June 23 on whether or not the U.K. will leave the European Union. Here's why it matters. (Read More)
Advertisement
3. On The Trail: Media is buzzing about who will be Hillary Clinton's vice presidential candidateRumors have begun to emerge about Hillary Clinton's pick for VP, with names including Tim Kaine, Mark Cuban, Julian Castro, Elizabeth Warren, Deval Patrick, and Amy Klobuchar. (Read More)
4. The Other Side: Meanwhile, Donald Trump asked Bernie Sanders voters to join his side.Donald Trump went on the offensive and blasted Hillary Clinton, calling her the "most corrupt person ever to seek the presidency." He then went on to ask former Bernie Sanders supporters to "join our movement: so, together, we can fix the system for all Americans." (Read More)
5. Music Tracker: TLC is officially making a comeback.After a 14-year hiatus, TLC officially announced its next album will debut later this year, with 15 tracks. Even better, a tour is in the works. (Read More)
6. Just Wrong: A new report confirms that retailers are overcharging for wedding dresses, because they can.Research company Edited found that companies are charging 3.9 times more for white wedding dresses, compared to white dresses not specifically for brides. Online wedding dress retailers reportedly earn some $574 million every year. (Read More)
7. Noms: Starbucks has another new off-menu drink craze.The latest Starbucks drink taking over Instagram? A purple, passion iced tea with coconut milk, vanilla syrup, and blackberries. (Read More)
8. Geek Out: An Oxford professor has calculated Daenerys Targaryen's chances of taking over Westeros.
The Economist’s Carolyne Larrington, a medieval English literature fellow, presents her analysis as though she’s a real-life advisor to Dany. And she has a great eye for detail when it comes to the world of Game of Thrones. For instance: The Dothraki and the Unsullied are kind of mortal enemies. Might be a bit of an issue there. (Read More)
Advertisement