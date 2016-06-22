TLC Is Back With A New Album

Prepare yourselves: We've got some crazy, sexy, cool news. After 14 years, TLC is officially making a comeback with a new album. The last record from the '90s girl group was 3D, which members T-Boz and Chilli completed after the death of rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 2002.
Now the duo is back at it again. In January, they launched a Kickstarter campaign for financial help to produce a new, independent project. After surpassing their goal of raising $150,000 from fans, manager Bill Diggins announced on the group's TLC Army Facebook page that they'll be releasing a new 15-track album later this year.
Even better? T-Boz confirmed the release at an event over the weekend, adding that there's also a tour coming soon.
Hey, TLC: We ain't too proud to beg for tickets. Also, we wouldn't mind if the new album included a 2016 version of "No Scrubs." Just sayin'.
