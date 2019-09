House Democrats' Historic Sit-In For Gun Safety Ends After 25 Hours

The House sit-in continues into the night. Rep. John Lewis, the key organizer behind the protest, continued his work from the floor and on social media . At one point, he led the assembled in a rendition of " We Shall Overcome ."Support among Democrats was widespread, with Senator Elizabeth Warren stopping by to take pictures and bring donuts to those assembled. Crowds assembled outside the House , reportedly chanting "Do your jobs!" at leaving Republicans.At one point, the Republicans returned to the House floor. Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier in the day that the sit-in was a "stunt" and said that he would not allow the House to vote on a bill that had been defeated in the Senate. The scene was chaotic as he tried to retake control of the House floor.