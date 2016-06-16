Anne Hathaway Is A U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, Plus More Stories

1. Here At Home: The Senate has approved a bill that would require women to register for the draft.
The policy would take effect in 2018 and only apply to women who turn eighteen in 2018 or later. The bill could still be defeated in the House or vetoed by President Obama. (Read More)
2. ICYMI: Anne Hathaway has been named a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations.
U.N. Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka explained, "The appointment of Anne is timely, because this year, U.N. Women is driving hard to foster more positive mindsets and practical arrangements around workplaces that build and support equality for women." (Read More)
Advertisement
3. World News: Prince William will appear on the cover of the U.K.'s biggest gay magazine, Attitude.
The prince is featured on the cover of its July issue in support of the LGBT community, explaining in a quote, "No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason." (Read More)
4. Kansas public schools will not comply with Obama's directive to allow transgender students to use school facilities that match the gender they identify as.
A unanimous vote at the Kansas State Board of Education ruled that decisions on how to handle which bathrooms transgender students will use will be left up to individual school districts.
(The Washington Post)
5. Tech Talk: Snapchat stories will soon include ads.
The ads will appear as videos at the end of Snapchat stories and users will have the option of skipping over them. (Read More)
6. Must-See: A shopper came to the defense of a woman who was verbally attacked for breastfeeding her baby in a Target.
A woman was breast-feeding her baby in a Connecticut Target when a man began to yell at her, calling her "disgusting." Another shopper showed her vocal support for the woman's right to breast-feed her child in the store. (Read More)
7. Noms: M&M's McFlurrys could be disappearing from the McDonald's menu forever.
Mars, the maker of M&M's, is considering pulling the candy from use in McFlurries over concerns that the candy and ice cream treat has a sugar content that's too high for consumers' health. (Read More)
Advertisement
8. A-List: Taylor Swift deleted Calvin Harris from her social media accounts.
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris' relationship ended not with fireworks but with a sweet tweet from Harris to Swift. Now it doesn’t seem as though it’s going quite so well. Swift scrubbed Harris from her social media, unfollowing the Scottish DJ on Twitter and deleting all of their pictures together on Instagram. And Harris returned the favor, deleting his breakup tweet and unfollowing Swift. Here's why. (Read More)
Advertisement