Your days of viewing an uninterrupted stream of Snapchat stories are coming to an end. Snapchat users will soon start seeing ads between their friends' stories.
But before you get too worked up about your loss of undisturbed snap viewing, the change might not actually be all that drastic. Here's what you can expect.
After you finish a friend's story, you might encounter a video advertisement, which will look a lot like a regular snap. The ads won't appear after every story, and most importantly, they'll be skippable — just like any other snap from a friend is. The "snapvertisment" will be interactive, so if you find yourself interested in the content, you can tap the screen to be transported to a related site, another app, or just a longer video with more information.
All in all, it doesn't seem like the new ads are going to be too distracting. But if you're still not too keen on the idea, you have some time to warm up to it. According to Adweek, users won't start seeing the ads on Snapchat for another few weeks. In the meantime, enjoy those last blissful, uninterrupted snaps. (The Verge)
But before you get too worked up about your loss of undisturbed snap viewing, the change might not actually be all that drastic. Here's what you can expect.
After you finish a friend's story, you might encounter a video advertisement, which will look a lot like a regular snap. The ads won't appear after every story, and most importantly, they'll be skippable — just like any other snap from a friend is. The "snapvertisment" will be interactive, so if you find yourself interested in the content, you can tap the screen to be transported to a related site, another app, or just a longer video with more information.
All in all, it doesn't seem like the new ads are going to be too distracting. But if you're still not too keen on the idea, you have some time to warm up to it. According to Adweek, users won't start seeing the ads on Snapchat for another few weeks. In the meantime, enjoy those last blissful, uninterrupted snaps. (The Verge)
Advertisement