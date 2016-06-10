Obama Endorsed Hillary, Plus More Stories

On The Trail: President Obama has endorsed Hillary Clinton.
Obama had high praise for Clinton, saying, "I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office. She’s got the courage, the compassion, and the heart to get the job done...I have seen her judgment. I've seen her toughness." (Read More)
Talking Points: Terminally ill patients in California can now legally end their lives with medical assistance.
Today, California's End of Life Option Act became law. The act was partially inspired by Brittany Maynard, a woman who moved from California to Oregon in order to end her life with medical assistance in the face of terminal brain cancer. (Read More)
Just Wrong: It looks like Brock Turner will serve three months in prison — only half of his six-month sentence.Brock Turner was given a six-month sentence after he was convicted of sexual assault. But Santa Clara County Department of Corrections reports he will be released from jail on September 2, after only three months. (The Washington Post)
Truthbombs: The Journal of the American Medical Association reports 40% of American women are obese.
Childhood obesity has reached 17%. Reports also find that the rate of obesity in American women has risen 5% in the last decade. (CNN)
Tech Talk: Tinder just raised its age requirement.
Starting next week, no one under 18 will be allowed to create a Tinder profile. Previously, the minimum age requirement to use the app was 13. Teen Tinder users had only been able to match with others in the 13 to 17 age range. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Versace has responded to controversy surrounding its new ad.
The new ad, which features Gigi Hadid, has faced criticism over the depiction of Hadid, who is 21, as the mother of two children. Versace released a statement saying, in part, "Some of the campaign photos reflect a take on the modern family, which is wonderfully Weber and very Versace." (Read More)
ICYMI: Beyoncé met with Trayvon Martin's family backstage.The singer posed for a photo with Martin's mother and brother. His mother, Sybrina Fulton, appeared in Beyoncé's visual album, Lemonade. (Read More)
Not An Onion Story: A Chinese company aims to test autonomous flying taxis in Nevada later this year.Ehang, based in Guangzhou, says the drone could carry a person for up to 23 minutes up to 63 miles per hour. Both the company and the state hope it signals a future for the flying cars. “I personally look forward to the day when drone taxis are part of Nevada’s transportation system," said a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. (Read More)
