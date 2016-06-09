Beyoncé Welcomes Trayvon Martin's Family Backstage At Her New York Show

Some pretty glorious things are happening on stage during Beyoncé's Formation World Tour, but on June 8, she also was doing great things backstage.
The singer greeted and took pictures with the late teen Trayvon Martin's family, which included his mother Sybrina Fulton, and his brother, Jahvaris Fulton.
The special moment was documented on Jahvaris' Instagram account. He captioned one photo "Mommy & Me + Bey" with a crown emoji, and the other "#Formation."
He also shared pictures of him and his mother sitting in the audience of the show during the second night of Beyoncé's two-night run at New York City's Citi Field.
This isn't the first time Beyoncé has met and talked with Martin's family. Sybrina appeared on the singer's video album Lemonade, during the emotional song "Forward." In the heartbreaking scene, Sybrina is seated, holding a picture of Trayvon. Family members of other recent victims , including Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, and Michael Brown's mother, Lezley McSpadden, were also honored in the video.
In a cover interview with Elle, Beyoncé spoke about the importance of creating art that helps people cope. "I hope I can create art that helps people heal. Art that makes people feel proud of their struggle," she said. "Everyone experiences pain, but sometimes you need to be uncomfortable to transform."
