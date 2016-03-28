Anticipation for the release of new music from Beyoncé is at an all-time high. With rumors still swirling about when Bey will release her new album, fans are predicting what to expect from the new videos as well.
The Beyhive, a fan group dedicated to all things Beyoncé, released a message on Twitter this weekend claiming that one of Beyonce's music videos from her upcoming album will feature some very special, and moving, guests — the families of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Michael Brown.
According to another site, In Flex We Trust, the parents of the slain boys will be holding pictures of their deceased sons in the music video.
Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Mike Brown’s parents will star in Beyoncé's new video! https://t.co/xWoUupjDF6 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BYYtOB89mc— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) March 26, 2016
Over the last 3 years, Beyoncé has attended peace rallies and met with the families of Trayvon Martin & Freddie Gray pic.twitter.com/aZbfN57wZh— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) March 26, 2016
The appearance of the victims' relatives has not been confirmed by Beyoncé's camp, but she has previously been in touch with the families, and attended rallies with them, as seen in the picture above.
The Beyhive has also tweeted out confirmation of an April release of the album and videos.
EXCLUSIVE: We just received official word that Beyoncé's sixth studio album and mini film are DONE & rock solid set for an April release! 🐝— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) March 20, 2016
Beyoncé is becoming increasingly political with her music and imagery, as seen in the as well as her Super Bowl performance that featured costumes inspired by the Black Panthers. The news that she will feature victims' families in an upcoming video says a lot about what to expect from her new album — some very compelling imagery to add to the emotional narrative of her lyrics. When Bey speaks, people listen, and she's starting use her superstar platform to bring attention to issues that are paramount to her and many of her fans.
