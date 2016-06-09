Breaking: Obama Endorses Hillary Clinton For President

President Barack Obama has endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president. Obama announced his endorsement on Thursday in a video posted by the Clinton campaign.
"I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office. She’s got the courage, the compassion, and the heart to get the job done…I have seen her judgment. I've seen her toughness," Obama said in the video.
The video includes images of the two from Clinton's time as secretary of state, including her swearing-in ceremony and a photo taken inside the Situation Room during the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. Obama chose Clinton as his secretary of state after campaigning against her in 2008.
Obama's formal endorsement came just hours after he met Clinton's rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, at the White House. Sanders said he will continue his campaign all the way to the Democratic National Convention in July, despite news that Clinton has secured the number of delegates needed to become the presumptive nominee. The party's nominee will be officially chosen at the convention in Philadelphia, when both pledged delegates and 712 superdelegates will vote.
Clinton is the first woman to become the presumptive nominee of a major political party in U.S. history. She is expected to face off against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in the general election on November 8.
Both Clinton and Trump took to Twitter after the announcement.
Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary. He wants four more years of Obama—but nobody else does!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016
