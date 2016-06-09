Bernie Sanders Is Heading To The White House — Here's Why

Bernie Sanders is not giving up. At least, not yet.
After meeting with President Obama earlier today, the Vermont senator reiterated to a crowd outside the White House that he would be participating next Tuesday in the Washington, D.C., primary, and that he would bring his campaigning issues to the Democratic National Convention in July.
“Our campaign has been about building a movement, which brings working people and young people into the political process to create a government which represents all of us, and not just a handful of wealthy campaign contributors,” Sanders said to reporters.
His private meeting with Obama lasted a little over an hour. The senator didn’t address what was discussed during the encounter.
In his statement to the press, Sanders thanked the president and Vice President Joe Biden for the “degree of impartiality they established” during the Democratic primary, and added he plans to meet with Hillary Clinton "to see how we can work together to defeat Donald Trump, and to create a government which represents all of us and not just the 1%."
This story was originally published on June 8, 2016.
Bernie Sanders is heading to the White House on Thursday.
The Vermont senator is set to meet with President Obama to discuss "the significant issues at stake in this election that matter most to America’s working families," the White House announced.
The statement said the president congratulated Hillary Clinton "for securing the delegates necessary to clinch the Democratic nomination for president." He also congratulated Sanders for "fighting income inequality and special interests' influence in our politics."
Up until this point, Obama hasn't endorsed anyone. The meeting was requested by the Vermont senator and will be held at the White House. It will be Sanders' second time meeting with the president during this election cycle. He also flew in to meet with Obama before the Iowa caucuses were held back in February.
Sanders has pledged to continue his fight for the nomination, even as Clinton's lead mounts.
"I am pretty good at arithmetic, and I know that the fight in front of us is a very, very steep fight, but we will continue to fight for every vote and every delegate we can get," Sanders said in a statement published today in his Facebook page.
He added he had received a phone call from Clinton and that he was looking forward to working with Obama "to ensure that we move this country forward."
